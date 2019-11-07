Liberty Theatre receives $50,000 grant that will go towards renovations

With help from a $50,000 grant, Liberty Theatre will be able to start on some much needed renovations. Executive Director Shae Anderson says this is a good start, but the theater still has a long way to go.

“Particularly on the theater, it’s been 25 years since much has happened over there. It does need a complete roof replacement. It can’t be repaired or anything anymore. The HVACs systems on both sides of the facility need to be replaced, there are dressing rooms that need significant updates,” Anderson said.

And the list goes on. Anderson says the money from the Fox Theater Institute will pay for the total replacement from the roof on the theater side.

She says there hasn’t been a stage play in a couple of years due to renovations. To help the theater meet its full potential, Anderson says they’re working with the city to come up with a plan.

“I think it would definitely help the theater meet its mission. I guess my only thought about that is that it remains the same thing it is now, continuing to serve as a primarily African American theater and serving of course the entire community,” Anderson said.

Deputy City Manager Pam Hodge presented an overview of the Liberty Theater to city council. She mentioned the theater’s current challenges and said if the city took ownership of the theater, it would qualify for the One Georgia Special Purpose Award of $150,000.

City Council requested the theatre present a feasibility study, so they can see how much additional renovations and other expenses will cost.