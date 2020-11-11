Liberty’s Alex Barbir overcoming adversity to kick for the Flames

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames have been on fire this season. They’re currently 7-0 thanks in large part to their kicker Alex Barbir’s performance last weekend against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

Barbir nailed a 51-yard game winning field goal to beat the Hokies 38-35. The Liberty Flames kicker knows a thing or two about facing adversity and finding success on the field- while keeping the faith.

“When I first got surgery my parents were with me and picked me up and I had a wheelchair and couldn’t walk and things like that. They actually stayed with me in a hotel at Penn State for at least a month. I had a lot of doubt about god and my past and how things went out and I had to deal with that. It’s tough dealing with those things and ultimately having a lot of mentors and people that are christ-like and on the same journey as me are people who have been able to spurn me and get me in the right spot and have really allowed me to grow and mature,” said Liberty kicker Alex Barbir.