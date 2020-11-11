Liberty’s Alex Barbir overcoming adversity to kick for the Flames

News

by: Jermaine Ferrell

Posted: / Updated:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty Flames have been on fire this season. They’re currently 7-0 thanks in large part to their kicker Alex Barbir’s performance last weekend against Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium.

Barbir nailed a 51-yard game winning field goal to beat the Hokies 38-35. The Liberty Flames kicker knows a thing or two about facing adversity and finding success on the field- while keeping the faith.

“When I first got surgery my parents were with me and picked me up and I had a wheelchair and couldn’t walk and things like that. They actually stayed with me in a hotel at Penn State for at least a month. I had a lot of doubt about god and my past and how things went out and I had to deal with that. It’s tough dealing with those things and ultimately having a lot of mentors and people that are christ-like and on the same journey as me are people who have been able to spurn me and get me in the right spot and have really allowed me to grow and mature,” said Liberty kicker Alex Barbir.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 79° 70°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 81° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 74° 61°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

69° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories