Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Lieutenant governor Casey Cagle made one his first made one of his first stumping stops right here in the Fountain City.

The Lieutenant Governor spoke with a room full of people at the National Infantry Museum.

He received a military affairs update, as well as a tour of the last 100 yards, the signature exhibit at the museum.

Cagle shared his vision for Georgia, saying his campaign is focused on making the state a better place for everyone to live.

He says if elected one of his first duties is to created thousands of new jobs.

“As governor we’re going to be focused on creating 500,000 new jobs in the first four years of my administration. We will be focused on making sure we lead on the issue of regulatory reform.” Casey Cagle Lieutenant Governor

Cagle says if elected he’ll bring together a ten year plan to discuss new corridors and bridges the state needs.