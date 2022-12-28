AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Incredible news in the local fight against breast cancer as East Alabama Health becomes the second location in the United States providing 3-D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography. SoftVue™️ screening can be a lifesaver for the 40% of American women with dense breasts.

“The patient would lay on the table on their stomach. There is a hole in the middle of the machine and each breast is scanned individually. The breast is scanned with a coil transducer so instead of getting a 2D image, we get a 3D picture of the breast all the way through,” explained Lisa Petersen, East Alabama Health’s Breast Health Center’s manager.

The scan is revolutionary for women with dense breasts who run a higher risk of cancer compared to women with fatty breast tissue. Keep in mind traditional mammography misses almost 50% of cancers in women with dense breasts. SoftVue™️ has already detected cancer in women missed by standard mammograms.

“Dense tissue on a mammogram shows up as white or light in color and unfortunately that’s the same way cancer will show up. So, if we have a woman with a lot of dense breast tissue, unfortunately, cancer can hide in that tissue a little better. SoftVue™️ gives us another way to look at that tissue and hopefully find cancer as soon as possible,” said Petersen.

Early detection is critical for women to have positive outcomes and treatments. Women report the scan is comfortable. The process involves zero compression or radiation and takes just a few minutes for each breast.

“The SoftVue™️ is wonderful with its new technology. It does not replace your mammogram. You have to think of this as more tools in the tool belt so you get yearly mammograms starting at age 40 and earlier if you feel something or have some symptoms. If you have dense breasts we can also do this scan as extra detection,” said Petersen.

SoftVue™️ was developed by Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc. CEO and President, Mark Forcjette, who graduated from Auburn University and serves as a director on the AU Foundation and is on the College of Business Advisory Board. Forcjette was instrumental in bringing SoftVue™️ to east Alabama women.

For more information on 3-D whole breast, and ultrasound tomography you can call East Alabama Breast Health Center at 334-364-3165. You can also visit their website: EastAlabamaHealth.org/SoftVue