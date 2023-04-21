DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Many Dadeville residents went to bed Saturday night, expecting their loved ones to be safe. But, instead, woke up to a horrific tragedy.
Shockwaves were sent across the nation as Dadeville, Alabama was added to the list of mass shootings in the United States.
A week later, the community is grieving and trying to heal following a tragedy that left four people killed and 32 injured.
With an influx of condolences and prayers, people are turning to blood centers, trying to help where they can.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers’ employees wore black, showing support for the Dadeville community. They are working endlessly, gathering blood donations for victims.
The Dadeville shooting massacre was a wake up call for the country.
“As a momma, I hug my kids a little bit closer,” said Maggie Blaedow, the LifeSouth East Alabama Regional Manager. “As an employer, I hug my staff a little bit closer. And it’s really about us all coming together and being prepared.”
She says we can’t stop tragedies but there is something that we can do.
“That donation is the easiest way,” said Blaedow. “I think, to come out and make an impact on your community.”
A first responder who was immersed in the tragedy that night knows first hand the value of the gift of life.
“I got called in that night,” said Jacob Sumner, a Tallapoosa County paramedic. “I didn’t hesitate to come in and help. To all the people that came in and helped that night. I’m thankful. And things like the blood drive, It may not seem like much, but it can save lives.”
While this blood drive was planned far in advance of the shooting, it came at a vital time, as some LifeSouth employees share direct ties to those killed and injured.
For those who wish to donate, visit LifeSouth’s website to find the nearest location.
Here are the upcoming blood drives in the area:
Monday, April 24
- Greenville High School from 8am-1pm
- Southern Union Community College from 10am-2pm
- Donor Center 9am-7pm
Tuesday, April 25
- Conway Acres Mobile Homes of Auburn from 11am-3pm
- Church of the Highlands in auburn from 12noon-6pm
- Old Navy Tiger Town from 4pm-6:30pm
- Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Wednesday, April 26
- AU Pre-PA Club from 9am-2pm
- Walmart of S. College Auburn from 3:30pm
- Machen McChesney, LLP from 9am-3pm
- Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Thursday, April 27
- Vulcan Materials Company from 9:30am-4pm/Loachapoka
- Walmart of Valley from 11:30am-5:30pm
- Donor Center from 9am-7pm
Friday, April 28
- Columbus State University from 9am-4pm
- Krispy Kreme of Auburn from 10am-4pm
- Donor Center from 9am-5pm
Saturday, April 29
- Auburn City Fest from 9am-4pm
- Lanett Masonic Lodge from 10am-2pm
- Donor Center from 10am-3pm
Sunday, April 30
- Walmart of LaGrange/New Franklin from 10am-4pm
- Target of Tiger Town from 10am-6pm
- Donor Center from 12noon-5pm