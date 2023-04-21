DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) — Many Dadeville residents went to bed Saturday night, expecting their loved ones to be safe. But, instead, woke up to a horrific tragedy.

Shockwaves were sent across the nation as Dadeville, Alabama was added to the list of mass shootings in the United States.

A week later, the community is grieving and trying to heal following a tragedy that left four people killed and 32 injured.

With an influx of condolences and prayers, people are turning to blood centers, trying to help where they can.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers’ employees wore black, showing support for the Dadeville community. They are working endlessly, gathering blood donations for victims.

The Dadeville shooting massacre was a wake up call for the country.

“As a momma, I hug my kids a little bit closer,” said Maggie Blaedow, the LifeSouth East Alabama Regional Manager. “As an employer, I hug my staff a little bit closer. And it’s really about us all coming together and being prepared.”

She says we can’t stop tragedies but there is something that we can do.

“That donation is the easiest way,” said Blaedow. “I think, to come out and make an impact on your community.”

A first responder who was immersed in the tragedy that night knows first hand the value of the gift of life.

“I got called in that night,” said Jacob Sumner, a Tallapoosa County paramedic. “I didn’t hesitate to come in and help. To all the people that came in and helped that night. I’m thankful. And things like the blood drive, It may not seem like much, but it can save lives.”

While this blood drive was planned far in advance of the shooting, it came at a vital time, as some LifeSouth employees share direct ties to those killed and injured.

For those who wish to donate, visit LifeSouth’s website to find the nearest location.

Here are the upcoming blood drives in the area:

Monday, April 24

Greenville High School from 8am-1pm

Southern Union Community College from 10am-2pm

Donor Center 9am-7pm

Tuesday, April 25

Conway Acres Mobile Homes of Auburn from 11am-3pm

Church of the Highlands in auburn from 12noon-6pm

Old Navy Tiger Town from 4pm-6:30pm

Donor Center from 9am-5pm

Wednesday, April 26

AU Pre-PA Club from 9am-2pm

Walmart of S. College Auburn from 3:30pm

Machen McChesney, LLP from 9am-3pm

Donor Center from 9am-5pm

Thursday, April 27

Vulcan Materials Company from 9:30am-4pm/Loachapoka

Walmart of Valley from 11:30am-5:30pm

Donor Center from 9am-7pm

Friday, April 28

Columbus State University from 9am-4pm

Krispy Kreme of Auburn from 10am-4pm

Donor Center from 9am-5pm

Saturday, April 29

Auburn City Fest from 9am-4pm

Lanett Masonic Lodge from 10am-2pm

Donor Center from 10am-3pm

Sunday, April 30