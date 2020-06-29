Skip to content
Lifestyle
Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?
10-year-old girl delivers uplifting notes to her neighborhood
Video
Which dog breeds are most affected by extreme heat?
Video
New Jersey mom creates ‘hug wall’ for loved ones during pandemic
What you need to know about wearing a mask in the heat
Video
Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor
California church says it will defy order limiting services during pandemic
Video
WATCH CBS 42 NOW: Millennials experiencing both pregnancy and childbirth complications rise 31.5%
Video
Mommy Minute: How to encourage kids to wear a face mask
Video
Girl Scouts offers virtual camp and outdoor activities nationwide
Dalai Lama turns 85, releases first album
Video
Safety measures to keep in mind this Independence Day weekend
Video
Couples still determined to get married despite virus disruptions
Video
Here are the 10 highest-paying jobs that don’t require an advanced degree
Canyon Mouth Park reopening Monday
Recent Updates
More of the same; heat, humidity and a few storms
Video
Stuck smack dab in the middle of the dog days of summer
Video
No relief in the heat anytime soon
Video
Staying hot, hot & hot for the work week
Benign weather pattern to keep us hot
Video
Weekend shaping up to be hot!
Video
Summer heat continues into the weekend
Video
A passing shower or storm here or there but mostly sunny
Video
Not as many storms today, still hot and humid
Video
Tuesday
96°
/
75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms
40%
96°
75°
Wednesday
95°
/
74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
10%
95°
74°
Thursday
96°
/
75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
10%
96°
75°
Friday
95°
/
75°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
40%
95°
75°
Saturday
92°
/
75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible
50%
92°
75°
Sunday
93°
/
74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
50%
93°
74°
Monday
94°
/
75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
30%
94°
75°
86°
10 AM
Sunny
10%
86°
90°
11 AM
Sunny
10%
90°
92°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°
92°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°
93°
2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°
94°
3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°
95°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°
95°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°
91°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°
90°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°
89°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°
88°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°
85°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°
83°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°
82°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°
81°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°
80°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°
79°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°
78°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°
77°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°
77°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°
76°
7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°
78°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°
80°
9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°
