Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating, spraying people with shaving cream on Halloween

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KTLA) — The Beverly Hills City Council voted Tuesday night to ban certain Halloween traditions, including trick-or-treating, officials said.

Both car-to-car and house-to-house trick-or-treating are prohibited on Oct. 31 under the urgency ordinance, the city said in a news release.

Giving candy, toys or other treats to anyone outside one’s household is also off-limits on Halloween in the city — as is spraying shaving cream on others. Licensed barbers are exempt from the shaving cream order, and you can still use the white stuff to ambush others within your own home, officials said.

“While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community,” Mayor Lester Friedman said in a written statement.

Those who violate the order will be subject to a citation, the city said. However, no details were provided on possible fines or other penalties the citation would carry.

In a more typical move, the city also said it will restrict parking on its northeast border adjacent to West Hollywood.

Earlier Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health released Halloween guidelines that discourage — but do not prohibit — door-to-door trick-or-treating. Health officials say traditional trick-or-treating poses the highest risk, while leaving out bags of candy or holding a household candy hunt are safer alternatives.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has adopted a similar stance, advising against taking children house-to-house or car-to-car to get candy.

Festivities that are banned countywide include carnivals, haunted houses, festivals, and live entertainment — as well as gatherings, events or parties with people outside your household.

Recommended activities include online parties and contests, Halloween movie nights at drive-in-theaters, and spooky art installations at outdoor museums.