Bride surprises husband with a wedding ceremony at Toyota Field on his 40th birthday

Lifestyle

by: Elijah Baker

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Ala. – A Madison couple knocked their love for each other out of the park this week at the new Toyota Field.

Tiffany Whitlow surprised her husband with a wedding ceremony on his 40th birthday Monday. Just two years ago, Louis Whitlow proposed to Tiffany on her birthday.

“We have been talking about getting married,” said Tiffany. “So marriage has just been an after thought, an after thought, an after thought.”

Tiffany said she kept putting off a wedding day, so COVID-19 gave her the perfect excuse to give the man of her dreams everything he loves.

“His passion for the game of baseball is really just making sure that the athletes are prepared on and off the field for life,” said Tiffany. “So I said hmmm, our life can happen on the field — [I] pitched the idea and it worked!”

The newlywed said it took a little more than 30 days to plan, and said virtual invitations were sent out seven days before for the big day.

This beautiful love story is definitely a home run for the Whitlows!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 91° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories