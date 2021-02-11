 

 

Fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19, CDC says

by: WFLA,

Posted:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus as long as they meet prescribed criteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

In the updated guidance on its website, the CDC said quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose as long as they do not develop any symptoms.

Fully vaccinated means that at least two weeks have passed since a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

Other recommendations to prevent transmission remain in place for fully vaccinated people as well. They include wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

The guidance says the risk that fully vaccinated people could spread the coronavirus to others is “still uncertain.”

However, “vaccination has been demonstrated to prevent symptomatic Covid-19; symptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission is thought to have a greater role in transmission than purely asymptomatic transmission,” according to the CDC.

