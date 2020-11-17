 

Kids’ Meals delivers 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need

by: Maggie Flecknoe

HOUSTON, Tx (Nexstar) — Each year Kids’ Meals delivers full Thanksgiving meals to its clients and their families.

Kids’ Meals is the nation’s only home delivery service for preschool-aged children living in severe poverty, serving more than 5,700 children each weekday. 

This year, the local non-profit will deliver close to 2,000 Thanksgiving meals! CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe joined Kids’ Meals as they made a family’s holiday a little brighter and fuller.

For 13 years, Kids’ Meals has worked to feed area children who are too young to receive free breakfast and lunch services through their schools. It serves pre-school aged children. Each day, volunteers pack close to 3,000 lunches. During holiday months, that number doubles.

Now more than ever, Kids’ Meals needs volunteers and donations. For more info, please visit: https://kidsmealsinc.org/

