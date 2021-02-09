Louisiana woman who went viral for using Gorilla Glue adhesive in hair ends up in hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Tessica Brown went viral on Instagram after she posted a video about, in her words, a “bad idea” she made after using an industrial spray adhesive to hold down her hairstyle.

Brown posted to her Instagram on Feb. 3rd, informing her followers and many others about what happened to her hair after she sprayed heavy duty Gorilla Glue adhesive spray in her hair because she ran out of her usual hairspray, Got2B glued hairspray.

She says her hair has been stuck in the hairstyle shown in the video for a month.

“I didn’t have anymore Got2B hairspray so I used this, gorilla glue spray, bad idea, my hair don’t move, I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move,” Brown said in the video.

On Feb. 6, Brown posted on her Instagram page a picture of St. Bernard’s Hospital in Chalmette, La, where she went in hopes of getting the hardened adhesive removed from her hair. Brown spent 22 hours in the emergency room. Healthcare workers used acetone and sterile water to loosen the adhesive, which burned her scalp and hardened moments later.

Gorilla Glue released a statement via Instagram regarding Brown’s experience using their product as an alternate for hairspray. They emphasized that the spray adhesive states on the warning label to “not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

Her video caught the attention of many celebrities who reposted her video and also followed her Instagram page to receive updates on her journey to adhesive free hair.

Brown started a Go-Fund me page that has exceeded the $1500 goal for help towards her medical expenses.

After an unsuccessful experience in the emergency room, she is now looking into suing the adhesive company alleging that the labels on their products are misleading. She says the label does not mention not to put the product on hair.