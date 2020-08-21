Parents turn garage into second-grade classroom

by: CNN Newsource and Nexstar Media Wire

YORK, Maine — Parents in Maine have turned a garage into a fully functioning classroom.

Shari Olson came up with the idea as an alternative to remote learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, reported WMTW.

Seven York families have joined together to create a “learning pod” in a garage for a complete second-grade class.

“Garage school,” Olson said.

School days in the garage start with temperature checks and hand sanitizers, and a recent college graduate will teach the kids.

There will also be visits from art and gym instructors.

The families are working closely with the York School District for help preparing the curriculum.

“They’re gonna have as close, I think, to an actual school day as we possibly could given the circumstances,” Olson said of the kids.

