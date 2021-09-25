These are the top spots in the U.S. to go apple picking, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – Apple picking in the fall is as American as, well, apple pie. From McIntosh to Granny Smith, there are approximately 2,500 varieties of apples grown in the United States.

Despite challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is expected to produce 11 billion pounds of the fall fruit this season, up 2.7% from last year’s production, according to USApple’s “Industry Outlook 2021” released last month.

The report included good news for Gala enthusiasts. The mildly sweet variety is expected to represent approximately 19% of the total apple harvest this year, earning the top spot for a second year in a row. Rounding out the top five will be Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Fuji and Granny Smith.

Depending on the variety and the region, apple harvest typically takes place between of August and October in the United States. If you are looking for the best spot to pick your own apples, Yelp has compiled a list to help you decide where to go.

“We identified the top spots to go apple picking in the US, and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001 and July 7th, 2021,” a Yelp representative told Nexstar.

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of August 3, 2021.