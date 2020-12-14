 

Virginia woman does 53 acts of kindness for 53rd birthday

Lifestyle

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted:

The pandemic didn’t allow Debra Ferrell to reunite with her whole family to celebrate her birthday.

“In my family, we celebrate pretty much every holiday, every birthday by getting together, and we couldn’t do that this year, so I wanted to do something different,” Ferrell said.

So she went on social media and asked people for suggestions on 53 acts of kindness that she could perform for others during her birth month. She completed one for every year that she’s been alive.

The Roanoke, Virginia, resident also recruited her granddaughters, who helped her paint encouraging signs that they planted on people’s yards.

The messages on the signs included “Let your awesome out,” “You’re amazing” and “The world needs your light.”

“Right now is one of the hardest times in my history, so what better thing to do than make other people smile?” Ferrell said.

