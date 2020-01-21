Light snow fell in parts of the North Carolina Outer Banks Monday

Video from OBX Today in Kill Devil Hills, NC.

It’s not something you see every day at the Beaches in the Carolinas, but light snow started falling Monday morning in the North Carolina Outer Banks.

A surge of arctic air moved in on Monday, this combined with cold air moving over the entire length of the Chesapeake Bay and the coastal waters of NC created just enough instability to squeeze out moisture over freezing temperatures.

The snow didn’t last long and there was no accumulation.

This type of weather doesn’t happen often, but has a similar scenario from Lake-Effect snow. The effect is enhanced when colder air moves across a long expansion of warmer waters, this case, the Chesapeake Bay. As warm air rises, the water vapor is picked up from the bay and rises into the colder air above and falls to the surface as snow.