Light Up Midtown brings art to Columbus’ 13th street corridor

Your drive down the 13th St. corridor is going to get a little bit more colorful starting now!

Midtown Inc. is launching its community project, Light Up Midtown, which celebrates unity and community through art. The project will include permanent and temporary art available to view on the 13th St. corridor in Midtown.

“It’s an effort to revitalize and bring a brighter happier energy to the 13th street corridor,” Julio Portillo, Executive Director of Midtown Inc., said. “It’s one of the main connectors between Midtown and Uptown, so we’re fostering vibrancy through art in this corridor.”

This is a partnership between Midtown Inc. and Columbus State University.

The artists participating are local and regional emerging and established artists, who were chosen because of their diverse backgrounds and ideas. Hannah Israel, Professor of Art at Columbus State University, is leading the artist selection and curation of the project.

“I hope people see this and see what a big change just a little bit of paint and a couple of days made and I hope they start looking at other buildings and seeing opportunity for public art or revitalization or uplift,” Chris Johnson, one of the muralists, said.

Light Up Midtown allows for socially distant art viewing and will be complete on November 21.