“Lights out” may seem scary like the movie, but our Stallions at Stowers take the conservation route















“Lights Out is well under way! We have multiple classes participating!! Yay!

What a great opportunity to chat with our kids about conserving energy and helping our planet. All the lights are out in the halls and gym too.

Now that’s cool! Scary too.”-Rose Nieto Mishkoff

Our kids at Stowers Elementary are learning more about our environment:

Turning off the lights when you leave your room can help save energy. It can also help reduce carbon emission and other harmful greenhouse gases. Hence, turning off your lights is a simple way to help protect the environment and save the planet.

It is essential to follow the general rules of thumb when it comes to turning off your lights. If you use incandescent bulbs, it’s vital to turn off the lights if you go out of your room for one minute or more. For fluorescent bulbs, you can leave the lights on if you’re out of your home for 15 minutes or less, and turn them off when you leave for more than 15 minutes.

Turning off your lights will also help reduce the use of non-renewable resources that are harmful to the environment. You can turn off the lights during the day especially if you don’t need them. You can also turn off your appliances to help reduce your carbon footprint and help save the planet.