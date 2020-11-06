Lindsey Graham donates $500K toward President Trump’s legal battle in key battleground states

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (R) announced Thursday night on Facebook his support for President Donald Trump’s legal challenges in battleground states.
In the post, Graham expressed his support, saying, “Let’s Stand with President Trump,” and, “He stood for us.”
Graham said in the post that he would be contributing to help with Trump’s legal funds.
“I am donating $500,000 tonight to President Trump’s legal defense fund so we will have the resources to fight,” the post said.
This comes after President Trump announced his administration will be filing lawsuits in several of the battleground states where Joe Biden pulled ahead, effectively flipping the state after two days of counting votes.
