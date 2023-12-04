BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL) -A storm shelter meant to provide solace in the aftermath of 2019 Beauregard tornadoes becomes the epicenter of a dispute between neighbors. Sandy Pouncey says she can no longer access her FEMA-funded storm shelter after her neighbors fenced it off and posted no trespassing signs when their property’s lot lines were updated. Pouncey’s neighbors tell WRBL they agreed to let her move the shelter on two occasions but canceled after feeling disrespected. These neighbors live side by side on CR-34 one of the hardest hit areas of the March 3 storms. Sadly some of the 23 victims who died in the horrible storm system lived close by.

The dispute began earlier this year when it was discovered Pouncey’s FEMA storm shelter, acquired after the 2019 tornadoes, was inadvertently installed on a portion of land belonging to her neighbor. A property resurvey revealed inaccuracies in the placement of markers, indicating Pouncey’s property is more diagonal than square. Warren Tidwell, a friend of Pouncey’s, shared his concerns on a social media post.

“Sandy immediately contacted the Lee County EMA who helped make arrangements to have it moved. Sandy notified the neighbor that it was scheduled to be moved at 10 am on Thursday, November 2nd. The neighbor rushed to finish a fence and placed no trespassing signs on it,” wrote Tidwell.

WRBL is slated to interview Pouncey later this week. WRBL called and left a text message with Pouncey’s neighbors to hear their side. On Monday, we did receive a call back from a woman who said she was the neighbor involved. She asked us not to use her name. When we informed the woman we were taking notes trying to understand her side of the story, the phone call was disconnected.

Later Monday, the neighbor’s husband, Eldon Lott, sent us a message. Lott says no one is attempting to take Pouncey’s storm shelter and she’s not blocked from using it. Lott claims he’s arranged relocation twice, but each time, Pouncey responded rudely, making baseless accusations and involving authorities.

“I try and help you get your shelter moved and you are calling cops, code inspectors, cutting strings, calling lawyer friends, and talking to the newspaper. I will not set up a 3rd move date,” said Lott.

Tidwell tells WRBL Lake Martin Storm Shelters can move the shelter on December 15th, they just need a release signed by the landowner allowing the workers on the land to hook up the crane. Lott tells WRBL he is willing to try and work it out, he just wants to be respected.

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith tells WRBL she is aware of the situation as they helped Pouncey figure out grant monies and FEMA funds used to pay for the shelter. Smith says the EMA was working with Pouncey to help her afford to move the storm shelter. However, with the neighbor putting up no trespassing signs, the issue has become a civil one. Smith is hoping the situation will be resolved soon for the peace of everyone involved.

WRBL will keep you updated.