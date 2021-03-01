 

Lions not lambs, March comes in wet and gusty to start off the season

A super soaker Tuesday for the morning commute and the drive home. The rain will end Wednesday through Thursday and we will have plenty of sunshine.

Readings will be cooler than last week but what we would call average here in the ”Deep South.” So highs will be in the lower to mid-60s. And overnight readings will dip below the mid-40s.  

The next cold front will bring late showers Friday. The rain will linger through the day on Saturday but it’ll be isolated, not so widespread like Tuesday’s weather.

Considering these past few years, we’ve been spared from any wild winds or severe weather. Enjoy the sun on Sunday as we head into the second week of March.

