List: Fun Fourth of July Events

Here are some fun events to celebrate with friends and family on Independence Day. All times that are listed are eastern.

National Infantry Museum Freedom Fest

An event with music, kids’ activities, historical reenactments, food, and fun.

1775 Legacy Way Columbus, Georgia 31903

TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

4th of July Concert & Fireworks at Phenix City Amphitheater

The event will be filled with live music, a food truck court, and a firework show.

508 Dillingham St. Phenix City, AL 36867 United States

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Cool Pool Splash at F.D. Roosevelt State Park Liberty Bell Pool

Music, food, games and activities for the whole family.

2970 GA Hwy 190 Pine Mountain, GA, GA 31822

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m

Sweet Land of Liberty Parade in Downtown LaGrange

110 Smith St. LaGrange, GA 30240

The 35th annual July 4th parade will celebrate America’s birthday and honor parade grand marshals Debbie and Speer Burdette.

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Auburn Independence Day Celebration at Duck Samford Park

1840 E Glenn Ave Auburn, AL 36830

The event will have live music, food, drinks, and outdoor recreation. It is for all ages and admission is free.

Time: 6:00 p.m.

4th of July Celebration at Florence Marina and Providence Canyon at Florence Marina State Park

There will be a boat ride, guided tour of Providence Canyon, scavenger hunt, crafts, glow-in-the-dark mini golf.

218 Florence Road Omaha, GA 31821

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Events in Eufala:

Lakepoint Resort State Park Marina’s got a big 4th of July Celebration from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a rain out date of July 6 if the weather turns.

The Eufaula Country Club, is hosting a pool party for July 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Events in Sumter County:

Lake Blackshear BBQ and Fireworks Train Ride, 8:00 p.m. with the train boarding at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are needed for the train ride, you can find prices here. Fireworks will start 9:30 p.m.