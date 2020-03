(WRBL) — Several school districts across the Chattahoochee Valley are closing for concerns of the spread of coronavirus.

GEORGIA

Calvary Christian School (March 16 – April 3)

Harris County Schools (March 16 – April 5)

Marion County Schools (March 16-20)

Meriwether County Schools (March 16-27)

ALABAMA

none at this time

Please contact WRBL News 3 with school closings at (706) 324-6397 or email at news@wrbl.com