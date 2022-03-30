GEORGIA:
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School – delayed the start of school by two hours
Muscogee County Schools – delayed by two hours
Meriwether County Schools – to open at 9:30 a.m.
Harris County School District – delayed by two hours
Columbus Consolidated Government – delayed until 10:00 a.m.
ALABAMA:
Russell County Judicial Center – to open at 10:00 a.m.
Russell County Schools – to transition to remote learning
Phenix City Schools – delayed opening two hours
Chattahoochee Valley Community College – delayed by two hours