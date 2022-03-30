GEORGIA:

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School – delayed the start of school by two hours

Muscogee County Schools – delayed by two hours

Meriwether County Schools – to open at 9:30 a.m.

Harris County School District – delayed by two hours

Columbus Consolidated Government – delayed until 10:00 a.m.

ALABAMA:

Russell County Judicial Center – to open at 10:00 a.m.

Russell County Schools – to transition to remote learning

Phenix City Schools – delayed opening two hours

Chattahoochee Valley Community College – delayed by two hours