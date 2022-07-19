SEC Media Days are now in full gear in Atlanta as Alabama prepares to take the podium Tuesday.

Following their Q&A at the College Football Hall of Fame, Crimson Tide players and and head coach Nick Saban will head over to the Omni, where you can listen to their comments here on WRBL.com

Saban is set to speak at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Heisman candidate Bryce Young is set to speak at 10:25 a.m. ET.

The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs will take the podium on Wednesday.

Head Coach Bryan Harsin and players from the Auburn Tigers are set to speak on Thursday.