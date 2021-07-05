Listeria outbreak linked to fully cooked chicken supplied by Tyson, recall issued

Chicken products from Tyson are being recalled due to a listeria outbreak. Nearly 8.5 million pounds of chicken are affected by the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Officials say at least three illnesses and one death have been reported due to the outbreak.

Products affected by the recall were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the FDA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the affected products are frozen, fully cooked chicken products, chicken strips, diced chicken, and other products made with fully cooked chicken supplied by Tyson.

The products were sent out nationwide to retailers and institutions such as hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and the Department of Defense, according to the CDC.

Products may have been sold under several different brands including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on bags.

Consumers can contact Tyson Foods customer relations, at (855) 382-3101 for questions.

Officials with the CDC say Listeria can be particularly harmful to those who are pregnant, have a weak immune system, or are 65 years of age or older. Symptom of the illness generally appear within 1-4 weeks following the consumption of contaminated food, but can appear as long as ten weeks later, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of the illness are headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches for people who are not pregnant.

The CDC say those who are pregnant usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches after eating food contaminated with Listeria. The illness can cause miscarriage or premature birth, along with serious illness or death in newborns, according to the CDC.