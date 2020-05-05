LIVE: Alabama House Democrats host COVID-19 public hearings regarding Medicaid, education, nursing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama House Minority Whip Anthony Daniels’ participated in a live interview on the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin to address why Democrats were no-shows in Montgomery when the Alabama Legislature reconvened.

Representative Daniels says the democratic caucus will stay out for the rest of the regular session citing health concerns and the Alabama House’s ability to properly social distance during the session. He says it is irresponsible both from a health standpoint and an economic perspective to reconvene.

The only house Democrat to return to Montgomery for the session is Rod Scott of Fairfield.

House Democrats will begin hosting a series of virtual hearings starting Tuesday, May 5, to share critical information regarding the COVID-19 crisis and the unprecedented challenges the state faces as a result.



The members will hear from policy experts, mayors, and the heads of the state education system and nursing home association.

10 A.M. – THE CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY – THE OPPORTUNITY FOR MEDICAID

Jim Carnes, Policy Director, Alabama Arise and Dr. David Becker, Health Economist, UAB School of Public Health speak.

11 A.M. – CORONAVIRUS AND ALABAMA’S CITIES

Walt Maddox, Mayor of Tuscaloosa and Hollie Cost, Mayor of Montevallo speak.

NOON – EDUCATION AND THE CORONAVIRUS

Dr. Eric Mackey, State Superintendent and Chris Blair, Bullock County Superintendent speak.

1 P.M. – CORONAVIRUS IN NURSING HOMES

Brandon Farmer, CEO, Alabama Nursing Home Association, and Christy DeGraffenried, Legislative Liaison, Alabama Nursing Home Association speak.

