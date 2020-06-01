LIVE: Woodfin discusses destructive protests in Birmingham, declares curfew for city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting tonight, the city of Birmingham will be under a state of emergency and curfew due to civil unrest that occurred downtown Sunday night.

The city of Birmingham will be under a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice. Woodfn said travel on public streets will be very limited. Anyone who has to be out during the curfew hours will need to provide proof from their employer.

“All of us watching the video saw George Floyd’s life taken from him. That’s shaken all of us to our core,” Woodfin said during the press conference Monday. “It’s brought up every emotion you can think of. Many of us have expressed that in ways that are very fair.”

Woodfin said that in Birmingham, people saw some of the best the city had to offer when standing in unity, but what started out with the best intentions turned into something “none of us deserve.”

“No one deserves it, not the people in the media who were physically hurt,” he said. “No one deserved it in the city we call home, Birmingham.”‘

During the demonstrations that started in Linn Park Sunday, protesters attempted several times to take down the Confederate monument in the park. Woodfin showed up on the scene and said he would work to have the monument removed.

Soon after the protesters began to disperse, riots broke out across downtown. Several buildings were broken into and damaged including the Wells Fargo, Alabama Power, Jim Burke Nissan and the ABC Store. Birmingham Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to several scenes to try and break up the rioting and put out over 20 business fires.

A total of 24 people were arrested during the protests.

Woodfin said people who bring unrest, violence, and crime will be arrested. He also asked anyone who took videos and pictures during the protests to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777 and turn over images of people who committed crimes so that officials can investigate.

