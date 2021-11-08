Live blog: Public corruption trial of suspended DA Mark Jones starts this morning in Muscogee County Superior Court

9:40 a.m. Superior Court Judge Katherine approved attorney Katonga Wright’s appearance to represent embattled DA Mark Jones.

Wright immediately asked for a continuance, which Lumsden denied. Jury selection will begin this morning. The one concession that Lumsden gave to Wright, who entered the case Sunday night, is that opening statements will not be held until Tuesday morning.

Mark Jones, right, and his criminal defense attorney Katonga Wright.

Jones’ previous attorney Chris Breault will not be representing the DA because Breault is a witness in the case.

9:25 a.m. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The trial for embattled Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones is about to start Monday morning in the Civic Center Ice Rink.

Jones, facing a nine-count public corruption indictment that alleges he asked a Columbus Police officer to lie under oath to upgrade an involuntary manslaughter charge to murder.

Jones entered the building just before 9 a.m. He was accompanied by his former attorney Chris Breault, who Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden removed from the case in a ruling last week. Breault is a potential witness in the case.

Jones declined to comment. He was also accompanied by Columbus attorney Katonga Wright. It is unclear what Wright’s involvement in the case, if any, will be. She was sitting at the defense table prior to Lumsden taking the bench.

Breault had a copy of the Georgia bar rules.

“It says I can’t be an advocate at trial,” Breault said. “All of this is illegal.”

There are 350 potential jurors who have been summoned for jury selection today and another 350 on Tuesday. There are also two other trials scheduled to happen in Superior Court.

The case is being prosecuted by the Georgia Attorney General’s office. The prosecutor is Deputy Attorney General John Fowler, who heads the Prosecution Division.

News 3 will update this report throughout the day.

