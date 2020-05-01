WATCH: Calhoun Co. Unified Command, reopening short-term recovery council provide COVID-19 updates

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) Members of the Calhoun County Unified Command and the Reopening and Short-Term Recovery Council will hold a joint press conference to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation.

Officials are also expected to make an announcement on resources that are available for the

public and local businesses, as Alabama, is now under a new ‘safer-at-home’ order until May 15th.

Speakers set to participate in the press conference: Co-Incident Commander- Dr. Almena Free, Chief of Staff, Regional Medical Center, Co-Incident Commander- Michael Barton, Director, Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, Calhoun County Commission Chairman, Tim Hodges, Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, Vice-Chair for Public Affairs, Phil Webb, Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, President and CEO, Jennifer Maddox and United Way of East Central Alabama, President and CEO/ Calhoun County VOAD, President, Shannon Jenkins.

According the the Alabama Department of Public Health, Calhoun County has 93 confirmed cases and 3 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials report that 968 tests have been completed in Calhoun County at this time.

For more details regarding Calhoun County and COVID-19 visit.