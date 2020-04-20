WATCH: Council President calls on state, county health dept. to release COVID-19 data by zip codes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 4,999 confirmed coronavirus cases and 113 coronavirus-related deaths. As of right now about 45,712 people have been tested in the state and about 614 people are in the hospital being treated for the virus.

As the numbers continue to rise, Birmingham City Council President William Parker is set to hold a press conference at Legion Field, calling on state and county health departments to release data on COVID-19 cases by zip codes.



According to health experts, across the United States, African-American communities are being disproportionately impacted by the virus, which has put healthcare disparities on full display. Birmingham’s population is 74 percent black and roughly 15 percent of the population is over 65, the most at-risk demographic.



As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirms that there are now 684 cases in Jefferson County.

Birmingham City Council President Parker is asking the Jefferson County Department of Health and ADPH to release demographic information about COVID-19 cases by zip code while the City applies for federal funding to help address health disparities in Birmingham.



President Donald Trump has signaled additional funding could be provided to localities that are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

