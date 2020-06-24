WATCH: Driver injured in overturned tractor-trailer crash, causes delays on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working to put out a fire after a tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on I-59/20 South just before the I-65 junction.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the crash happened around 8:49 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the driver of the overturned tractor-trailer was removed from the vehicle and suffered significant burn injuries. He is in critical, but stable condition at this time, according to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

A woman was also transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. BPD did not confirm if the woman was involved in the accident.

Officials say I-59 South will temporarily be closed at 31st Street as crews work to clear the scene. All drivers in this area should follow the same route they took when the interstate was closed for repairs.

