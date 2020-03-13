LIVE: Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency; K-12 schools in state take 2.5-week break, 2 cases confirmed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) 5:00 P.M. UPDATE Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces that starting Wednesday, March 18, all public K-12 schools in Alabama will have a 2.5-week break to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.



The Alabama Department of Public Health also says that there are now two confirmed cases in the state. The second one is Jefferson County.



The second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, that person who has been isolating at home.

According to Alabama State Medical Officer Dr. Scott Harris, the person in the second case had come back after overseas travel and tested positive for COVID-19.



State health officer Dr. Scott Harris also says that there are 3 other preliminary cases in Alabama.

4:30 P.M. – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education will participate in a joint a press conference Friday evening.

During the press conference, a major announcement regarding the coronavirus is expected to be made.





Joining the governor will be Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey.



The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday morning, that the first confirmed case was found in Montgomery County around 8 a.m.

The details of the person, diagnosed with the illness have not been released other than, the person traveled in a state that had a “community spread.”



