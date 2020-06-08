WATCH: Oxford PD officer involved in shooting after pursuing stolen vehicle

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted:

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oxford police officer was involved in a shooting after pursuing a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

This information comes from Oxford PD Chief Bill Partridge on Twitter.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Richeytown Road. Chief Partridge confirmed to CBS 42 that the suspect was shot. No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

