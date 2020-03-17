LIVE: Rep. Sewell, ADPH discuss federal efforts to combat COVID-19 in Alabama

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-07) and the Alabama Department of Public Health are set to hold a press conference to talk about federal government efforts to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

Representative Sewell has received an update from state and local health officials and stakeholders in Montgomery, Alabama regarding the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19, and how constituents of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District can best ensure their safety and well-being during the outbreak.

Health officials say right now the state of Alabama has 36 confirmed cases, 20 cases in Jefferson County.

