WATCH: Rep. Sewell, JCDH Dr. Wilson discuss public health considerations on reopening Alabama

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) and Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson hosted a conversation on public health considerations regarding the reopening of Alabama’s economy.

Governor Kay Ivey created a coronavirus task force of congressional members from the 7 districts in the state, and Representative Sewell is one of the members. Last week, Governor Ivey advised the task force to come up with the best recommendations on how to open the state, and today, April 22nd is the deadline.

During the conversation, Rep. Sewell and Dr. Wilson discussed all aspects of reopening Alabama safely, from a small business standpoint, to the hospitals, and the impact on every citizen in the state.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5,356 confirmed cases, and 178 coronavirus-related deaths. Health experts also say that 730 people are being hospitalized and treated for the virus. And so far 48,387 people have been tested at this time.

