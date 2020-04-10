WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones, Dr. Wilson, JDPH to provide COVID-19 updates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) Alabama Senator Doug Jones is set to join Dr. Mark Wilson, Health Officer for Jefferson County Department of Public Health, to share updates about the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama.

They will also provide the latest on the CARES Act implementation and what’s possible in the fourth phase of relief legislation in Congress.

According the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 2,935 confirmed cases, 58 coronavirus-related deaths and over 20,000 Alabamians have been tested for COVID-19.