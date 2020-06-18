WATCH: Senator Doug Jones to provide COVID-19 updates; speak to gastroenterology specialist

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Comprehensive immigration reform will only happen if both chambers of Congress and the president get on the same page, and the time for that is now, a South Texas congressman said Thursday.

"This has always been about comprehensive immigration reform," U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, told Border Report following the U.S. Supreme Court's surprise decision Thursday to uphold the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects from deportation, young migrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.