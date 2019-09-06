LIVE TRACK: Category 1 Dorian moves over North Carolina coast

CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Friday after weakening to a category 1 storm overnight.

#Dorian has made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 835 AM EDT. Maximum sustained winds were estimated near 90 mph (150 km/h), and the estimated minimum central pressure was 956 mb (28.23 inches). More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/IgOso4dvvs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019

As of 11 a.m., the eye of storm is traveling over the Atlantic, east of the North Carolina Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is currently moving northeast at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

It’s about 50 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras.

After it passes North Carolina, the center of Dorian is expected to move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England on Friday night. After that, it’s expected to approach Nova Scotia Saturday.

Dorian made its first landfall Sunday afternoon on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. It was a Category 5 at the time and one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin. The storm then made at least two more landfalls in the Bahamas before stalling out over Grand Bahama Island for nearly 48 hours.

Thirty people have been confirmed dead from Dorian in the Bahamas. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands.

Dorian finally started moving away from the Bahamas on Tuesday and began inching toward Florida. All eyes were on the storm, waiting for it to make a highly-anticipated turn north to avoid a landfall on Florida’s east coast. Dorian did eventually make that turn and weakened as it moved parallel with the east coast.

Rain bands produced tornadoes Thursday morning across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

Bogue Inlet to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

HURRICANE WATCH:

Nova Scotia

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island DE

Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA

Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA

East of Bar Harbor to Eastport ME

TROPICAL STORM WATCH:

Prince Edward Island

Magdalen Islands

Fundy National Park to Shediac

Francois to Boat Harbour

STORM SURGE WARNING:

Salter Path NC to Poquoson VA

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Hampton Roads

