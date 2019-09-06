LIVE TRACK: Category 1 Dorian moves over North Carolina coast

CAN’T SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE? CLICK HERE FOR LIVE COVERAGE
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Friday after weakening to a category 1 storm overnight.
As of 11 a.m., the eye of storm is traveling over the Atlantic, east of the North Carolina Coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is currently moving northeast at 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.
It’s about 50 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras.
After it passes North Carolina, the center of Dorian is expected to move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England on Friday night. After that, it’s expected to approach Nova Scotia Saturday.
Dorian made its first landfall Sunday afternoon on Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. It was a Category 5 at the time and one of the most intense hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Basin. The storm then made at least two more landfalls in the Bahamas before stalling out over Grand Bahama Island for nearly 48 hours.
Thirty people have been confirmed dead from Dorian in the Bahamas. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands.
Dorian finally started moving away from the Bahamas on Tuesday and began inching toward Florida. All eyes were on the storm, waiting for it to make a highly-anticipated turn north to avoid a landfall on Florida’s east coast. Dorian did eventually make that turn and weakened as it moved parallel with the east coast.
Rain bands produced tornadoes Thursday morning across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:
HURRICANE WARNING:
- Bogue Inlet to the North Carolina/Virginia border
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
HURRICANE WATCH:
- Nova Scotia
TROPICAL STORM WARNING:
- North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island DE
- Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward
- Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
- Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA
- Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA
- East of Bar Harbor to Eastport ME
TROPICAL STORM WATCH:
- Prince Edward Island
- Magdalen Islands
- Fundy National Park to Shediac
- Francois to Boat Harbour
STORM SURGE WARNING:
- Salter Path NC to Poquoson VA
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Neuse and Pamlico Rivers
- Hampton Roads
MORE HURRICANE COVERAGE