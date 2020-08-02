LIVE: Tracking SpaceX Crew Dragon’s splashdown near Pensacola

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is covering the historical SpaceX Return in the Gulf Coast Sunday.

Crews are in position to capture this memorable event near Pensacola. The splashdown is scheduled around 1:40 PM.

WKRG News 5 will share this moment on WKRG.com as well as its Facebook page. Additionally, special LIVE coverage will be on air.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Monday

92° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 93° 71°

Wednesday

93° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 71°

Thursday

94° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 94° 72°

Friday

95° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

93°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
93°

94°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
94°

92°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

78°

4 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories