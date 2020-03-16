WATCH: UAB provides update on current state of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB is set to host an update regarding the current state of COVID-19.



Eric Wallace, M.D., medical director of UAB Medicine and Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., a professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases both spoke regarding the coronavirus.

Wallace described UAB’s current TeleHealth system capabilities, explaining many patients’ needs and concerns can be handled over the phone. He also said that the system should have video capability by the end of the week.

While this technology does look promising, Wallace said, “there are some things that have to be done in-person because they can’t be handled over TeleHealth.” He said for those who can be handled over the system, the hospital will try to convert those patients to phone visits, freeing up availability at the hospitals.

Wallace emphasized the importance of keeping non-urgent and asymptomatic patients away from the hospital, as it takes away hospital resources and puts health care professionals at risk. He warns that the more hospital staff members get sick, fewer professionals can be available.

For more on the latest UAB updates regarding the coronavirus visit.



The press conference will take place on the UAB Facebook page Monday at 12:15 p.m.



