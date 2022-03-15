JOPLIN, Mo. — The funeral procession of JPD’s Cpl. Ben Cooper will be livestreamed from our website beginning early this afternoon.

Our video player above will carry the livestream of the procession as it begins at approximately 1:00 PM. A timeline of the planned procession route and stops can be found below:

Timeline:

11:30 – 11:45 Procession towards MSSU

1:00 – 2:10 Funeral Services inside Leggett & Platt Athletic Center

2:30 – 3:00 Honors, 21-gun salute, flag folding on Campus Oval

3:00 – 4:00 Procession through Main St.

The public is invited to watch the ceremony from Main St., as the procession travels through the highlighted path seen in the map below. If you plan on watching in person JPD asks that you do not park on Main St. and to give yourself plenty of time to park elsewhere.

Both JPD Corporal Ben Cooper, and JPD Officer Jake Reed, were on-duty when struck by fatal gunfire during a disturbance call last Tuesday.

Joplin officials say they’ll release Officer Jake Reed’s funeral service details in the coming days.

Public viewing of funeral procession route highlighted

JOPLIN, Mo. — Those of you who wish to pay respects on Tuesday (3/15) to Joplin Police Department Corporal, Ben Cooper, there’s a couple ways for you to do so.

One of them is watch the funeral procession travel by.

On the map pictured above, we’ve highlighted the designated section of Joplin, where the public can safely view the procession.

The map highlights in green, the public viewing location where you can watch the funeral procession of JPD Corporal, Ben Cooper.

That location will stretch out along Main Street, starting from 3rd Street in downtown, where the old Joplin library building is located, and then ending to the south, at 19th Street, one block north of Walgreens.

If you wish to show support to the Cooper Family or to law enforcement in general, the city of Joplin encourages you to attend the public viewing of the processional, which will travel that route along Main Street, between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

City officials ask that you do not park on Main Street and make sure to give yourself time to find a safe parking location before 3:00 p.m.

Officials with the city say to expect brief traffic delays in and around Joplin, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday (3/15) and to give yourself some extra time to arrive at work, or any other destination within the city.