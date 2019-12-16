Lizzo cancels Hartford concert due to flu

by: Alex Ceneviva

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Lizzo earned eight Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, making her the show’s top-nominated act. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Singer/ rapper Lizzo has canceled her performance in Hartford on Tuesday night due to the flu.

The chart topping music sensation was scheduled to perform on Tuesday night at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford as the headliner for Hot 93.7’s Jingle Jam concert.

The concert has been canceled while Lizzo battles the flu. Live Nation says that refunds will be automatic or can be done at point of purchase.

Lizzo released the following statement on the cancellation:

“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you”. ❤️ Lizzo

Lizzo has also canceled her Tuesday afternoon performance for listeners of radio stations KC101 and KISS 95-7 at the Dunkin’ Music Lounge in Hartford. Winners of tickets to this show, however, can plan on a show rescheduled for this summer.

On Sunday, Lizzo posted a video of herself sick in bed, taking her temperature on her Instagram story.


Lizzo canceled her Boston performance for Monday night, as well.

