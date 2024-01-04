COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the temperatures drop, auto experts encourage motorists to winterize their vehicles. Whether going on a road trip or just driving to and from work, ensuring your car is in excellent condition for the road, especially during this season, is essential.

We spoke with the general manager of Neal Brothers, Zach Zollar, who told us about a few common and typically preventable issues.

Those problems include dead batteries and cooling systems freezing over, which he says can turn catastrophic if not corrected.

“Make sure the tires have the proper inflation on them and also make sure they have the correct dates on them. Don’t want to be out of date on tires,” said Zollar.

In addition to car safety, the Georgia Department of Transportation encourages drivers to have a go kit packed with nonperishables, water, jumper cables, and a gas can in their trucks in case of emergencies.

Running out of gas is also one of the most common ways a car ends up on the side of the highway. GDOT recommends leaving at least half a gas tank in your vehicle during this season.