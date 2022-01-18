Local ball fields vandalized ‘we take pride in where we live, we take pride in where our youngins play ball’

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Britt David Park in North Columbus is home to the Pioneer Little League, a place where generations of families have played ball. Overnight the fields were vandalized, now one organization is doing their part to clean it up.

Earlier this week almost every dugout, snack bar, and several walls were covered with spray paint. Jacob Greer, the owner of the home improvement company, Greer Solutions tells News 3 he grew up in the area playing ball and feels called to help.

“We take pride in where we live, we take pride in where our youngins play ball. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice for people to see us doing this because it shows that we care but we’re not getting paid for this. It’s out of the kindness of our hearts.” Jacob Greer

The Pioneer League has organized a community clean-up that is scheduled to take place on Jan. 29. Greer says the project will involve pressure washers, fresh paint, and new logos.

Greer told News 3, “You know they say to whom much is given, much is expected. The way I see it is if we are in the profession that we are and we didn’t extend our help, then who are we and what are we doing you know, why not? So this is something that we can really take pride in and help out.”

Greer and the Vice President of Pioneer Softball say the outpour of support from the community to restore the park has been incredible.