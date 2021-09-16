Local BBB warns scammers preying on fear during pandemic are on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Keeping an eye on scams, the local Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning for you to be on lookout for phone calls or emails posing as government agencies.

They are warning you to be on the lookout for thieves using fake phone numbers, and email addresses to pose as government agencies.

According to Vice President of Columbus’ Better Business Bureau Hunter Jones, the amount of these “spoofs” have quadrupled during the pandemic.

Jones says some scams also include thieves asking for donations or posing as business administrators.

“Typically you would get a text or a random phone call or maybe an email of a government agency offering this program but the best thing you can do is maybe hang up the phone and maybe verify who you are talking to,” said Jones.

Jones says the big takeaway is to hang up the phone as most of the major agencies are not going to contact you directly.

