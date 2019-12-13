Local bikers donate goods to teachers and special needs students

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Santa’s sleigh is looking a little different this year. Complete with leather, wheels, and steel – some local elves are revving up for a good cause.

The Columbus Motorcycle Association gathered toys and other supplies to donate to teachers and special needs students at Dorothy Heights Elementary School. The bikers say they used their own money to buy the goods and gathered them in in a matter of days.

The group has previously donated to Toys For Tots and SafeHouse Ministries.

Organizer Scott Henderson says they look forward to doing something similar to this event next year.