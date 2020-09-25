Local Boy Scouts wrap up food drive during pandemic

Scouts from the Chattahoochee Council, Boy Scouts of America spent August canvassing neighborhoods for food.

Armed with grocery bags and fliers, the scouts were on a mission to collect food for Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

With the partnership of JTM Piggly Wiggly, food donation boxes were dropped off at local Piggly Wiggly grocery stores. Scouts on the other hand, went back to the neighborhoods where they dropped off grocery bags, and picked up the food donations residents left on their doorsteps. These donations brought in a total of 2,250 pounds of food to Feeding the Valley.

The next Scouting for Food drive, scheduled for February of 2021. February is known as “Founder’s Month” as it was then in 1910 that the Boy Scouts of America was founded.