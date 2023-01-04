Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Catholic Church mourned the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on New Year’s eve. He made history as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from his job as the head of the Catholic Church. Pope Francis took his place back in March 13, 2013.



Pope Benedict was a more reserved and quiet leader compared his predecessor Pope John Paul II. However his more quiet, scholar like approach was also appreciated by many other leaders in the Catholic Church. Rev. Scott Winchel, a pastor at St. Anne Pacelli Catholic Church, reflected on Pope Benedict’s legacy.



“He was different. I think to me that’s what I loved most about him was his humility, his kindness and it was okay for him not to be in the spotlight. I think that Pope Benedict was quite comfortable in a sense saying that I must decrease from being the Pope, and allow a successor to come in and increase,” said Winchel.



The Vatican announced there will be a simple burial ceremony for Pope Benedict on Thursday.