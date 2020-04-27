Local chapter donates masks and lunch to healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Healthcare workers got a special surprise this afternoon from members of the community donating handmade masks and lunch.

The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Albany State University fed healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional who are working closely with COVID-19 patients.

More than 20 boxes of lunches were provided from Jimmy Johns and colorful masks were given to the healthcare heroes.

We spoke to members of the local chapter who say it is important to show their appreciation to those on the frontline of this crisis.

“We thought that we should step in and give back to the community so what we decided to do is prepare and fix boxed lunches for the healthcare workers,” says Sue Fountain, Columbus Alumni Chapter of Albany State University Member.

“Most of them work 12 hour days and from 7 to 7 and even in the afternoon and mornings so we felt this was necessary to kind of help them and to let them know the people in the community do care about them,” says Cynthia Bobb, Columbus Alumni Chapter of Albany State University Treasurer.

This was the first time the chapter has donated masks and lunches during the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare workers is where they wanted to start.