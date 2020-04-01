Local chapters of Delta Sigma Sorority Incorporated donate canned goods in 22 hours of service challenge

COLUMBUS, GEORGIA (WRBL) Three Columbus Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated are teaming up to provide help for families in need amid COVID-19.
Theta Phi, Columbus Georgia Alumnae and the Columbus Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter dropped of bags of canned goods at Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
The chapters are showing their support in the community as part of their 22 Hours of Service Challenge. With many people out of work and children staying at home, there is a high demand for donations.
“We really appreciate groups that are doing some food drives and some fun drives for us and Amerigroup today has been very generous in coming by and donating food and collecting money for us so it goes a long way we have a lot of people who need help today,” says Frank Sheppard President/CEO Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Today, the chapters were able to donate 403 pounds of food.